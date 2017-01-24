19-year-old dies in car crash near Othello

OTHELLO, WA - An Othello man is dead and six others are in the hospital after an accident on State Route 17 Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. near Booker Road.



Washington State Patrol says a green Civic was driving southbound on SR 17 at Booker Road and tried to pass a car, that's when the driver hit the cars coming northbound.

19-year-old Fernando Ramierez-Martinez was riding in that Civic and died at the scene. Troopers say he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Six other people including three children were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, but troopers say alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.