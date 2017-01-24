Committee considering raising speed limit in parts of eastern Washington

OLYMPIA, WA - Right now, lawmakers are considering a 75-miles per hour speed limit for parts of I-90 in eastern Washington.

Two years ago, the legislature asked the transportation department for higher speed limits between Ellensburg and Spokane, but the department found it would cost more in fuel and traffic accidents and said no.

Now, a Senator wants to take the decision out of the department's hands. The committee will decide on sending the proposal to the Senate in the coming weeks.