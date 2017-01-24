Kennewick Police looking for suspect from early morning robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery. It happened just after one Tuesday morning at the Circle K on the 4400 Blk. of West 10th Ave.



Police say a man went into the gas station and took an undisclosed amount of cash, some cigarettes and cigars. The suspect was last seen running away on foot. The Kennewick Police K-9 responded but couldn't find the suspect.



Witnesses say the the suspect had a dark colored hooded sweatshirt on, blue jeans, and a bandana over his face.

If you know anything you are asked to call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.