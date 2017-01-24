Kennewick Police looking for burglary suspect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a burglary from Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sally's Beauty Supply in Kennewick. When they got there, they found the front door broken out. 

Police searched the building, but couldn't find anyone. 

If you have any information or know anything you're asked to call police at (509) 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS.

