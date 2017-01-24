Oscar nominations announced

NBC RIGHT NOW - The momentum that powered "La La Land" to seven wins at the Golden Globes carried into Tuesday morning's academy award nominations. "La La Land" danced its way into hallowed Hollywood territory with a record tying 14 academy award nominations. It joins "Titanic" and "All About Eve" as the most nominated films ever.

Along with best picture, it also grabbed bids for Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the film's music, and for its writer

director, Damien Chazelle.

Golden Globe drama winner "Moonlight" will compete against "La La Land" for best picture. It earned eight nominations overall. As did fellow best picture nominee "Arrival" the western "Hell or High Water" is also vying for Oscar's top prize along with the Indian adoption story "Lion."

The space program drama "Hidden Figures" is also among the nine best picture nominees, as are the war saga "hacksaw Ridge" and two family dramas "Fences" and "Manchester by the Sea." That film's star and Golden Globe winner Casey Affleck is up for best actor "La La Land"s Gosling is among his rivals so are Denzel Washington for "Fences," Andrew Garfield for "Hacksaw Ridge" and Viggo Mortensen for "Captain Fantastic."

It was also a record setting morning for Meryl Streep, her best actress nomination for "Florence Foster Jenkins" is the 20th of her career, the most for any performer. Streep's competition includes Globe winners Emma Stone, and Isabelle Huppert of "Elle" Natalie Portman is another contender for "Jackie," as is Ruth Negga for "Loving"

Overall, performers of color accounted for seven of the 20 acting nominations. That's after two years of criticism over

the lack of diversity among Oscar nominees.

By the way, the record for most wins at the Oscars is eleven, shared by "Ben Hur", "Titanic" and "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King."

The Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 26th. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host.