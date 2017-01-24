CWU Professor stars in local TV segment

ELLENSBURG, WA - One man in Ellensburg has gone from college dropout, to professor, to the star of a local TV segment.

Nick Zentner, a nature lover and Central Washington University instructor fell in love with geology while working at Glacier Park in Montana, and now he gets to share that love with the public.

He is working with two other staff members to create his "Nick on the Rocks" segments; five-minute features airing on local TV in Yakima and Seattle, to show the vast geological phenomena across Washington state.

"We're trying to making sure everybody knows how special the geology is here in the Northwest," says Zentner. "People have grown up their whole lives here, they know these places really well, but maybe they haven't heard of the incredible variety that's here."

Some of the areas featured in the segments include Dry Falls State Park, Yakima River Canyon, and Liberty Gold Mine...and although aired on TV, they're also a learning tool for Zentner's geology students.

"Many of our students here at Central are from Puget Sound, and they're young and haven't been to Eastern Washington," he explains. "And, many of our programs feature Eastern Washington geology. So, lots of them are like, 'Oh, God, you know, I want to go find this place!'"

Zentner says all of his geology lessons feature only local land, so students can connect with and visit the places in their studies.

His segments air locally on KYVE Thursday and Friday nights at 8:50, and he says there are definitely many more to come.