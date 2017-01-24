Dialed In: New West Richland Police Chief brings experience to the table

WEST RICHLAND, WA - There is a new chief in town... a town with one of the lowest local crime rates, of which he is very proud. We are talking about West Richland Police Chief Ben Majetich. He went up against some fairly stiff competition and ran away with the job.



Chief Majetich is no stranger to the region, either. His family moved here for work on the Hanford site back in the 1980's. He and his wife decided to put roots down in the Tri-Cities after Majetich finished a couple stints in the Army. Majetich worked at Pasco P.D. for 26 years before making the move to West Richland.



Find out why and more about him by clicking the video.