Probable mumps case in Franklin County

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton-Franklin Health District has reported that a Franklin County man may have the first case of mumps this year in Benton and Franklin Counties. He is no longer contagious.

Late last week, the Health District was notified that initial testing indicated a probable mumps case. Additional tests were done to confirm the diagnosis, but those results have not yet been received. Laboratory confirmation by the state lab has been delayed by the exponential increase in mumps testing due to outbreaks across the state.

At this time, it is an isolated case and has not yet been linked to the current mumps outbreaks in Washington. Benton-Franklin Health District investigates all probable mumps cases to identify any related cases and to reduce the spread of infection.

The Health District is urging everyone to make sure they are up-to-date on their MMR vaccine. “The MMR vaccine is the most effective way of preventing mumps,” said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties. “Babies should be vaccinated when they turn one year old; school-aged children and adults should have received two doses of the vaccine.” Vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and the Health District offices in Kennewick and Pasco. To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Health District, call 509-460-4200.

Washington State is experiencing an outbreak of mumps with over 250 cases in the state. The outbreak started on the west side of the state with King County reporting 143 probable and confirmed cases; Spokane County has 76 probable and confirmed cases.

Benton-Franklin Health District previously notified local healthcare providers of the statewide outbreak and provided information on symptoms and when and how to test for mumps.

What is Mumps?

Mumps is a highly contagious viral illness. An infected person can spread it through face-to-face contact by coughing, sneezing, or spraying saliva while talking. Mumps can also spread when people share cups and eating utensils. Mumps is a condition that health providers must report to the local health department when a probable or diagnosed case occurs.



What are the Symptoms?

Mumps is best known for causing puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw, the result of swollen salivary glands. Other symptoms are:

- Fever

- Headache

- Muscle Aches

- Tiredness

- Loss of Appetite

Up to 10% of teen boys and men can experience swelling of the testicles. Meningitis and encephalitis are rare but serious complications of mumps.



How Can You Prevent Mumps?

Immunization is the most effective way to prevent mumps. Everyone should make sure they are up to date on their MMR vaccine. Children must have two doses of the MMR vaccine to attend school. Other ways to protect yourself:

- Avoid contact with anyone infected with mumps.

- Wash your hands with soap and water.

- Don’t share cups and eating utensils.

Who Is More Likely to Get Mumps?

- Babies less than one year old.

- Children older than one who have not received at least one dose of the MMR.

- Adults born in or after 1957 who have not been vaccinated or have not had mumps before.



What if You Think You Have Mumps?

See your healthcare provider or go to an urgent care facility.

Follow orders from the healthcare provider.

Stay home and avoid contact with others, especially those most vulnerable to the illness.