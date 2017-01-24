Heritage University, WSU increase access to health education

SPOKANE, WA - The Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Heritage University have signed two agreements to streamline the path for Heritage students to become pharmacists, starting with the class entering in the fall.

“Access to health education within the state is part of the land-grant mission of WSU and the College of Pharmacy,” said Gary Pollack, dean of the college. “These agreements provide another avenue for students in eastern Washington to obtain a doctor of pharmacy degree.”

The first agreement extends the WSU doctor of pharmacy Save-A-Seat program to up to seven Heritage freshmen per year, essentially allowing them to reserve a spot while they complete undergraduate course requirements. As long as students maintain good academic standing, they can go straight into the Pharm.D. program at the Spokane campus or extension program on the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences campus in Yakima, Wash.

The second agreement guarantees graduates of Heritage’s master of arts in medical sciences program an admission interview for the Pharm.D. program in Yakima as long as they meet WSU admission requirements.

“This new partnership between Heritage University and Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy offers students a wonderful opportunity to define their educational trajectory and to establish connections with their graduate institution early in their college career,” said Heritage Provost Laurie Fathe.

Prospective students can get more information by contacting: Tyson Miller, Heritage University, 509-865-0421 or miller_t1@heritage.edu; and Lindsey Friedly, WSU College of Pharmacy, 509-358-7702 or lindsey.friedly@wsu.edu.