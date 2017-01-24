Pendleton School District snow day survey

PENDLETON, OR - Pendleton School District Superintendent Andy Kovach had this to say in regards to the several snow days that are in need of being made up:

"This year has been an unusual year for weather and, as of today, Pendleton's Schools have lost seven days and two hours of instructional time. With this in mind, the Pendleton School Board has asked for feedback and input from the community and stakeholders about our options for making up lost instruction. In order to collect opinions and data in one place Pendleton School District has partnered with the Pendleton Teachers Association and the Pendleton Classified Employee Association in building this survey. We appreciate both organizations working with us.

"Before you begin this survey, I would remind you that there are no simple solutions. We have a responsibility to meet minimal hours of instruction for our children as well a duty to offer every student the entire course curriculum. To do this we need to find additional instructional time between now and the end of the current end of school (June 8th) or add additional days to the year .. or both.

"Take the Snow Day Survey Here.

"The Survey will Close on Wednesday, January 25.

"Last Tuesday, before our most recent lost school day, I briefed the School Board on the following options:

Add five days of instruction to the end of the school year and require seniors to make-up three days before the June 3rd graduation. This is the option I recommended the Board adopt. Use some portion of the Monday late-start as well as other professional development time, within the current working day and calendar, to meet the required minimum instructional hours.

"I would also like to address our graduating seniors and their parents. We are committed to keeping the PHS graduation on June 3rd. We understand that families have made plans and financial commitments for this date. However, be aware that it is very likely that seniors will be in class up to, and possibly after, the day of graduation.

"Lastly, I would remind everyone that we are not out of the woods yet. It is entirely possible that we will miss additional time before we are out of the winter season.

"I would like to thank you in advance for taking this survey."