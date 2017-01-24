Authorities searching for man with several outstanding warrants

01/25/17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - As of Wednesday morning, authorities have found Ivan F. Martinez and have taken him into custody.

Pasco and Kennewick PD worked together to locate Martinez along with another man at the Sage and Sun Motel in Pasco, where the truck involved with the attempted ramming of a police vehicle was also found. Martinez and the second man came out of the motel peacefully and no one was injured. The truck was towed from the motel.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick and Pasco Police are searching for a man who fled from police during a traffic stop after attempting to ram the officer's car.

This morning at around 9:00 a.m., 28-year-old Ivan F. Martinez was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in front of the Texaco on Columbia Drive and Fruitland Street. But before the officer was able to get out of her patrol vehicle, Martinez began to drive his truck in reverse in an attempt to ram the officer's car. The officer managed to back the patrol car out of the way, although it is not yet known if Martinez made contact with the patrol car.

"She's able to back up and get out of the way, and then he took off eastbound on Columbia Drive, over the Cable Bridge into Pasco," said Sgt. Ken Lattin.

After the ramming attempt, Martinez fled the scene in his vehicle, and KPD started to pursue him. When Martinez drove across the cable bridge KPD ended the pursuit for various reasons and contacted Pasco Police Department to notify them of Martinez's whereabouts, but his location is currently unknown.

Martinez currently has several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including probable cause for arrest for attempting to assault the officer and alluding arrest. His last known residence is in Pasco.

Nobody was injured during the traffic stop or the pursuit.