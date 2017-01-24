Five arrests made in shooting death of Jill Marie Sundberg

01/26/17 UPDATE:

GRANT COUNTY, WA - After five arrests were made in connection with the murder of Jill Sunberg, her sister speaks up as deputies continue their investigation.

Sundberg's body was found just days before Christmas along Old Vantage Highway, and this week deputies arrested five people for her murder. Now her sister, Robbi Sundberg Rubio, is speaking about Jill's death for the first time.

She says hearing about the arrests was tough, but it was the best possible thing they could have heard.

"I mean I know it doesn't bring her back," said Rubio, "[but they're] not out on the streets anymore."

Deputies say Sundberg was kidnapped and shot 13 times after getting into an argument with one of her killers. Her sister says their family is especially grateful to the deputies for their hard work capturing the men responsible.

Other details surrounding the murder of Sundberg are still under investigation as her family continues to search for justice.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS:

GEORGE, WA – Arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of Jill Marie Sundberg, age 31, whose body was found 1.5 miles west of Silica Road around 12:25 p.m. on December 22nd, 2016.



A team consisting of Grant County Sheriff’s Office Detectives/Deputies, Interagency Narcotics Enforcement (INET) Detectives, U.S. Marshalls, all worked together during the investigation and subsequent arrest of:



• Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, and alleged shooter, age 39, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Julio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, age 33, been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges;

• Salvador Espinoz a Gomez, age 24, charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.



According to multiple witness accounts, the victim, Jill Sundberg, was in an argument with the alleged shooter, Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, at the Shady Tree RV Park, on the evening in question. Shortly after the argument, she was reportedly taken against her will to the location where her body was later discovered. She was reportedly shot 13 times by the alleged shooter.



Sheriff Tom Jones said, “This was an immense collaborative effort between responding agencies. Our sincerest thanks to all and continued prayers to the Sundberg family for their senseless loss.”