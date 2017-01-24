KPD investigating early morning burglary and robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - A robbery and a burglary happened within one hour of each other last night in Kennewick, and now police are investigating if they are connected.

Reporter Jacklyn Selesky spoke with Kennewick Police and learned that they are looking for a male suspect who robbed a gas station and think the same man may have later broken into a beauty supply store shortly after.

The robbery happened at the Circle K on West 10th Avenue around 1:15 this morning. The break-in and burglary happened about an hour later at Sally's Beauty Supply on West Canal Drive.

Police say the man went into the gas station and took an undisclosed amount of cash, some cigarettes, and cigars before running away. Witnesses described the suspect as a younger white male, around 5'9" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a bandana over his face.

About an hour later, KPD responded to a business alarm at Sally's Beauty Supply on Canal Drive in Kennewick. When police got there they found the front door broken and several items missing. Surveillance video revealed that the suspect was wearing similar clothing as the robbery suspect at the Circle K.

Police are still investigating both incidents to see for sure if the same man was involved.

If you know anything, you should call the Kennewick non-emergency dispatch line at 628-0333.