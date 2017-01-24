Yakima daycare is burglarized for the fifth time

YAKIMA, WA - For the fifth time, a daycare in Yakima was the target of theft. The most recent burglary happened this weekend, and now the business is asking the community for help.

Management at Duck, Duck Goose Child Care Center is on high alert, and that's because over the last three weeks they have been the target of five thefts they suspect were all done by the same person.

"The things that we have here are for the children, it's for their benefit," said Betty Wilkinson, Director at the daycare center. "I can not imagine why anyone would steal from children."

The thefts started back in December and the most recent happened this Sunday. Wilkinson says the thief has stolen roughly $500 worth of toys, an act that has taken a toll on her staff.

"I think it has affected morale, especially the staff that were here during the time that that happened, it's frustrating," said Wilkinson.

And now the daycare and law enforcement are asking the community for help in identifying the person responsible, although much isn't known about the suspect besides the fact that they were caught on surveillance video driving a white or silver Ford SUV.

And while the daycare continues in their search, they have a message for the thief.

"If you are in a situation where you have a need, then get some help...but don't steal from children, that's just inexcusable," said Wilkinson.

If anyone has any information on the theft, then you are encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department.