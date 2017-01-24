Local company works year-round to ensure irrigation pumps keep running

PASCO, WA - Winter weather is slowing everything down, and although now is not necessarily the time we think about irrigation, reporter Jaclyn Selesky found out one local company works year-round despite the weather.

Pasco Machine is an agricultural based business that's been around since 1921. They told us this year is their biggest year yet when it comes to repairing and rebuilding irrigation pumps, but it's also their most challenging.

Right now at Pasco Machine, it's pump season, meaning they're on a strict March 1st deadline to work on more than 100 irrigation pumps. Just last week, we saw our first above freezing temperatures since the new year in the Tri-Cities, which is making working conditions very challenging.

"Staging our pumps, getting them moved around the yard with the ice and snow," said Chase Dailey, Manager at Pasco Machine. "Even little things like snow covering things where you can't find them as easy."

The weather isn't stopping work completely, but it's definitely slowing them down. For example, semi trucks aren't able to deliver materials when roads and passes are closed down. But, a deadline is a deadline.

"Work overtime, work Saturdays, or whatever we have to do to get it done," said Dailey.

Working conditions aren’t their only concern. Our region is breaking records when it comes to snowfall, so what does that mean when spring rolls around? A lot of water.

"Water level definitely can affect the pumps as far as how long it'll last without needing more repairs," said Dailey. "Too much water, or water being too high can cause damage to them."

Pasco Machine's pumps irrigate more than 35,000 acres of land, so if levels are too high once all of the snow melts, they'll be busy well after pump season is over.