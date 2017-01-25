Protests against new executive order pop up across the country

SEATTLE, WA - Several hundred people rallied downtown to protest President Donald Trump's decision to advance the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.



The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.



At the rally Tuesday evening, activists said Trump's decision was devastating and was a rebuke to their efforts to protect the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's rights, water supply and sacred sites in the area of the proposed pipeline.



The protesters also demonstrated against Trump's decision to advance the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.