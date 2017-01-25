Yakima County Sheriff's deputies looking for second suspect involved in Wapato shooting

WAPATO, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a second suspect involved in a shooting from Wapato over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the 10 Blk. of Egan Rd. to find a 45-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 30-year-old man shot in the arm.

They told deputies two men pulled up to the house and started arguing eventually firing the gun and driving off. One of those suspects is in custody, the other was last seen in a black Volkswagen

If you know anything you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (509) 574-2500.