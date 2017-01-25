Tri-Cities lead in state job growth in 2016 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Tri-Cities lead in state job growth in 2016

KENNEWICK, WA - The state says job growth was particularly strong in Eastern Washington last year. The Tri-Cities, Wenatchee and Spokane were the state's top three cities in terms of percentage of job growth in 2016.
 
Richland, Kennewick and Pasco led the state with job growth of 3.6 percent.
 
The Seattle area posted the most new jobs, accounting for 46,000 of the 82,000 jobs added in Washington last year, a growth rate of 2.9 percent. The state average was 2.6 percent, according to the Washington Employment Security Department.

