Federal officials approve housing for homeless veterans in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Federal officials have approved the Yakima Housing Authority's application to turn a former Marine Corps Reserve armory into housing for homeless veterans. The Housing Authority now needs to conduct environmental assessments and secure funding for the $10 million project. Construction won't likely begin until mid-2018.

The Housing Authority's goal is to provide 38 housing units for singles and families. It plans to partner with other groups to provide medical, mental health care and other social services

The federal Department of Health and Human Services agreed to give the building to the Housing Authority at no cost, initially for a three-year lease with options to renew.

To make it permanent, the Housing Authority has to show it can secure funding. The agency says it will look to the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and a private investor to develop the affordable housing units.

“YHA’s strong record of providing high-quality affordable housing, combined with the clear need for additional supportive housing for homeless and housing-insecure veterans, make this a valuable project for the Yakima community,” said Senator Murray in her September 2016 letter to the department.

