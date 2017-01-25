Man dies after wrong way accident Tuesday night - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man dies after wrong way accident Tuesday night

Man dies after wrong way accident Tuesday night

Posted: Updated:

BUENA, WA - One man is dead after a driver crashed into him on Interstate 82 Tuesday night. The accident happened about two miles west of Buena just before 11:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol says 27-year-old Justin Newhouse of Mabton was driving west in the eastbound lanes when he hit 22-year-old Gabino Heredia of Yakima head on. Both drivers were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for their injuries. Heredia later died from his injuries. Right now, there is no update on Newhouse's condition.

The Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound lanes of I-82 for several hours overnight while they cleaned up the accident. 

Troopers say alcohol or drugs may have been a factor. 

  • State Mobilization authorized for Glade 3 Fire near Mabton

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-07-31 15:39:12 GMT

    Firefighters tell NBC Right Now The Glade 3 Fire just south of Mabton is now 20% contained.

  • Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:16:50 GMT
    RICHLAND-  A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82  all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...
  • Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:08 GMT

    KENNEWICK-  Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning.  Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property.  The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge.  ...

