Man dies after wrong way accident Tuesday night

BUENA, WA - One man is dead after a driver crashed into him on Interstate 82 Tuesday night. The accident happened about two miles west of Buena just before 11:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol says 27-year-old Justin Newhouse of Mabton was driving west in the eastbound lanes when he hit 22-year-old Gabino Heredia of Yakima head on. Both drivers were taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for their injuries. Heredia later died from his injuries. Right now, there is no update on Newhouse's condition.

The Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound lanes of I-82 for several hours overnight while they cleaned up the accident.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs may have been a factor.