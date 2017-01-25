Five new KPD officers get sworn in

KENNEWICK, WA - The journey to becoming a police officer is not an easy one, but five men got through it and joined the ranks of the Kennewick Police Department.

A swearing-in ceremony is a big deal in the life of a police officer: you take your oath and get your badge. Kennewick Police Chief Hornberg administered the oath of office for these new faces joining the department. Newest officer Troy Perkins describes the feeling.

"You build up to this moment, and then you get this badge, it's a welcome relief, but we have a long road to get this badge I think," Officer Perkins said.

A long road ahead, continuing the journey each of the new officers took to get to this point, faced with joy and difficulties...especially for Officer Tyler McMullen, but it didn't break his spirit.

"It's an overwhelming feeling," Officer McMullen said. "A lot of people showed up today...I can't imagine this much support, just the whole journey we've been through and we're just getting started but we've been shown so much support, we're really thankful for it."

Keeping up with the community support, the new officers also got a special surprise from Hapo and the community to help begin their lives here in Kennewick.

All of the new officers were so gracious for the community support - especially Officer McMullen, whose belongings were stolen during his move here - but the continual outpouring of support from the people here in the Tri-Cities has helped him and the four others.

Now, it's time for them to get through the academy.