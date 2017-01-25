Level III Sex Offender change of address notification - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Level III Sex Offender change of address notification

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is releasing the following information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

Daniel Robert Rivera has been convicted of several offenses that require registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of his new residence. Further, his previous criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

Imus has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. HE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.

As of January 25th, 2017, The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is informing the public that Level III Offender Daniel Robert Rivera's new residence is now on the 1,000th block of S. 21st Ave. Yakima, WA 98902. Rivera is 37 years old, Hispanic, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Rivera was convicted of Child Molestation In The Second Degree on May 2nd, 2007.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase

    Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:16:50 GMT
    RICHLAND-  A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82  all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...More >>
    RICHLAND-  A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82  all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car. Jensen then ...More >>

  • Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies

    Police officers make arrest in one of two robberies

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:21:08 GMT

    KENNEWICK-  Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning.  Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property.  The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge.  ...

    More >>

    KENNEWICK-  Kennewick police officers have made an arrest in one of the robberies that happened Saturday morning.  Patrol officers identified the suspect as a 15 year old Kennewick resident. The suspect was involved in a robbery on the 4800 block of West Clearwater Avenue where the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded the victims money and some other property.  The suspect has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on a 1st degree robbery charge.  ...

    More >>

  • Murder charge dropped against Yakima teen

    Murder charge dropped against Yakima teen

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:15:37 GMT
    YAKIMA-  Yakima County Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a 17 year old involved in a shooting last year.  The murder case against Angel Oliveras was dismissed Friday after a key witness backed out. Back in November of 2016 Oliveras, a 17 year old gang member, was accused of gunning down a rival. In a press release the Yakima County Prosecutors Office said they had no choice but to dismiss the case and refer it back to the Yakima Police D...More >>
    YAKIMA-  Yakima County Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a 17 year old involved in a shooting last year.  The murder case against Angel Oliveras was dismissed Friday after a key witness backed out. Back in November of 2016 Oliveras, a 17 year old gang member, was accused of gunning down a rival. In a press release the Yakima County Prosecutors Office said they had no choice but to dismiss the case and refer it back to the Yakima Police D...More >>
    •   