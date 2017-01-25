Law enforcement looking for suspect involved in shooting

WAPATO, WA - On January 22nd at about 8:40 p.m., Yakima County Sheriff's deputies and Wapato Police responded to the 10 block of Egan Road in the Wapato area regarding a shooting that had just taken place.

Upon arrival investigators found a 45-year-old female from Wapato with a gunshot wound to the shoulder as well as a 30-year-old male from Yakima with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The investigation has determined that two males arrived at the residence in a vehicle. Shortly thereafter the males became involved in an argument with other persons at the residence when shots were fired. The female and male were shot at which time the suspects fled the area in their vehicle.

The female was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The male was treated at the scene.

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives have identified a 37-year-old male as the shooter. This male suspect was arrested for the shooting that afternoon in the 300 block of J. Street in Yakima by members of the Violent Offender Task Force and members of the local SWAT team. The male has been booked into the Yakima County jail.

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives have identified the second suspect as 33-year-old Oscar Ibarra of Wapato. The suspect vehicle has been identified as a black 2000 Volkswagon Jetta and has been recovered by detectives.

Investigators are asking for public assistance in locating Ibarra. Ibarra has a distinctive tattoo on his neck, as well as tattoos on both hands and on his chest and abdomen. Ibarra is a known gang member with an extensive criminal history. An arrest warrant for First Degree Assault has been issued for Ibarra by a Yakima County Superior Court judge.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the location of Ibarra is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.