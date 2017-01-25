Richland student serves as page for Sen. Brown

OLYMPIA, WA - Meghan McQuade, a sophomore at Delta High School in Richland, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Meghan was one of 15 students who served as Senate pages for the second week of the 2017 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Sharon Brown, who represents the 8th Legislative District.

“Meghan is an ambitious young woman, and did an excellent job as our page this week,” said Brown, R-Kennewick. “I think she has a bright future ahead of her.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I wanted to learn about the political process so I have a lot of opportunities when I decide what I want to do with my future,” Meghan said when asked about why she applied to the Senate Page Program.

Meghan, 15, enjoys reading, debate club, playing softball, and skiing. She is also a Senator in her school’s Associated Student Body.

She is the daughter of Denise and Patrick McQuade of Richland.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/