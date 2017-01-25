Walla Walla pursuit leads to seizure of meth, cash, and handgun

WALLA WALLA, WA - Police arrested 31-year-old Seth C. Cunha on numerous felony charges following a rush-hour pursuit Tuesday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. He had been stopped for a routine traffic violation on Rose Street, near Touchet Street, when he suddenly fled in his beige Ford F-150 after he had given his driver’s license to the officer and a K-9 officer was preparing to conduct an exterior sniff of his vehicle.

The pursuit led officers on various downtown streets and eastbound past Whitman College before losing the vehicle for a short period of time. The vehicle was found a short time later near the intersection of Division and Edgewood and Cunha was taken into custody without further incident.

During the pursuit, Cunha allegedly tossed a loaded semi-auto handgun from the vehicle near Main Street and Touchet. The magazine dislodged from the weapon and was found by passersby who reported it to police. An officer searched the area and located the firearm a short time later. Officers continued to search the path of the pursuit and located a package containing several thousand dollars. They also recovered over 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, Hydrocodone pills, and drug paraphernalia at another location.

It is possible that other items containing narcotics were also thrown from the vehicle that have not been recovered at this time and officials ask that any suspicious items found along the side of the road or planting strips be reported.

Cunha was lodged on one count of Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver—Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Further charges may result pending a search warrant on the vehicle he was driving.