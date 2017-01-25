Community volunteers work to help local homeless

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Today, Yakima Neighborhood Health and many other community volunteers are working hard to get the homeless in our area the help they need.

Throughout the day at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center in Yakima and the Community Chest Food Bank in Toppenish the project Homeless Connect event continues.

People in need can visit the sites until 3:00 p.m. to learn about medical and housing resources, receive screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, and dental work, or even get an I.D. from the Department of Licensing.

"It is very difficult, it's not a good situation to be in," says Annette Rodriguez, Homeless Services Director of Yakima Neighborhood Health. "We do have health screenings today, and families are invited to come in at least just for one day, to have a hot meal with us, and learn about some of the resources.''

Homeless families and individuals searching for helpful information have been stopping by these staging sites since yesterday to learn about the services available to them.

"For me, for my sisters, my kids, we hoped a day like this would come. It's all important for the family, for everyone," says Maria Bartas, who recently lost her home in Pasco. "It's all excellent. I thank God this is all here."

In addition to sponsorship from United Healthcare and Molina, the event is receiving help from student volunteers at nearby high schools and community members.

If you're interested in helping out or making a donation for locals in need, Neighborhood Health says they can always use extra hands.

Rodriguez says these services are available year-round, so to learn more or to volunteer, you can stop by or call Neighborhood Health services at 509-454-4143.