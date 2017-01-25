Local canine rescue seeking foster home for Toby the dog

WEST RICHLAND, WA - A volunteer with Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue is reaching out in an effort to seek out a foster for a dog that is in urgent need of a new foster home.

Toby is German Shepherd mix who is about 105 lbs. and is 2 years old. Through his life, Toby has had many hardships. Toby was rescued by Animal Control from a very abusive situation and placed in the shelter. During that time in the shelter, he grew very anxious and nervous until Mikey’s Chance pulled him out.

Over time, Toby became more loving and trusting of people until April 2016 when he was shot by a trespasser on his foster family’s property. The bullet is still in Toby’s chest as it was too dangerous to operate. After months of recovery, Toby healed beautifully and is back to being energetic and playful, but he is once again fearful of new humans. He will show his fear through barking. However, once Toby has learned to trust someone, he is the most loyal companion anyone could ask for.

Toby would do best in a home with a confident handler and leader who will have patience and compassion while helping him work through his fears. Toby does well with dogs his own size but isn’t fond of small dogs or cats.

If anyone is interested in fostering or adopting Toby, you are encouraged to email Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue at mikeyschance@gmail.com.