Man with toy guns arrested for Disorderly Conduct

HERMISTON, OR - On January 25th at approximately 12:38 p.m., an employee of the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office (Hermiston office) observed a man walking around the area of the Stafford Hansell Building and the Eastern Oregon Higher Education Center (EOHEC) with what appeared to be a handgun in his hand.

Hermiston Police officers responded and were advised the male had walked in the EOHEC building. Officers located Richard J. Mills, a 62-year-old transient inside. Mills began to yell and cause a disturbance upon contact. Mills was immediately taken into custody, charged with Disorderly Conduct, and later transported to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.

Mills had two air-soft style handguns in his possession. Both guns were seized as evidence of the crime he committed.

“We have dealt with Mr. Mills numerous times over the last several years. His demeanor and aggressiveness with our officers during those incidents, continues to escalate. The decision by Mr. Mills to walk around the courthouse and ultimately into the education building is very unfortunate as there were numerous people inside. Our officers responded appropriately and took immediate action," said Chief Jason Edmiston.