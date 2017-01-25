ATF agents assisting YPD in arson and burglary investigation - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

ATF agents assisting YPD in arson and burglary investigation

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - ATF agents are helping Yakima Police in their investigation of last week's arson and burglary at the Bi-Mart on 40th Avenue.

Police believe as many as three suspects broke in and stole more than two dozen firearms, but they could have gotten away with a lot more. Investigators say officers found a bag of weapons at a back door.

"Anytime there's weapons stolen, that's especially troubling," said Yakima spokesman Mike Bastinelli. "So you've got some weapons that are out there in the hands of criminals that weren't there prior to this."

If you have any information about the arson and burglary, you are urged to call Yakima Police, and you can remain anonymous.

The pharmacy is still open at the Bi-Mart and a company spokesman expects the rest of the store to re-open sometime next week.

    •   