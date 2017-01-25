A deeper look into the fatalities on Van Giesen St.

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Is Van Giesen Street the most dangerous road in the Tri-Cities? With three fatal crashes in three months, Washington State Patrol thinks it might be.

Nearly a year ago a man was killed trying to cross Van Giesen, and just since November, another three lives have been claimed on SR 224.

A road state patrol believes should be safe.

"As of right now we know that two of the three fatalities are driver error. I don't know if you can ever stop driver error. If someone's not going to stop at the stop sign here behind us and go out into the intersection and get hit, there's really not much we can do about that," said Trooper Chris Thorson.

Even so, Cindy Covert says each life lost forces her to remember the death of her own husband who was killed on Van Giesen in 2014.

"When I hear of these things I put myself back to the feelings I felt when I got that phone call. And just to know another family is going through with it and what they have ahead of them to face," Covert said.

She and her daughter Shelby say they want to see changes made.

"At least a flashing light or something along that area, might save another life. Or even just a wreck," Covert said.

Changes state patrol doesn't believe are necessary.

"As of right now it appears that the speed limits, the roadway is in good condition, all the striping is good on the highway, so we don't see any problems right now," Trooper Thorson said.

Even so, that doesn't mean we can't do something to prevent more loss.

"If someone is out here driving recklessly, doing bad passing, cutting people off, please call 911. If you can, get the license plate so we can actually track down the vehicle," Trooper Thorson said.