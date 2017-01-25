Burglary victim remains hopeful

KENNEWICK, WA - Early this morning, police responded to a commercial burglary in Kennewick. Jose Valle, the owner of Carniceria Julissa, woke up to a phone call from Kennewick Police around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

"Two officers outside, the door was broken," Valle said. "[They] took money, cigarettes, beer."

Jose told reporter Mackenzie Maynard that this isn't the first time they've been victim to a burglary...just last year they dealt with a similar situation.

"The robbers, they came in by the laundry, walked around and they come in by the back door," said Valle.

He's had a video surveillance system for years and just upgraded a few months ago, so while he continues to do everything he can to protect his business, he's just looking ahead.

"I put everything back, fix everything back, and continue."

At the end of the day, Valle's keeping a positive attitude and staying thankful no one was inside during the burglary and that no one was hurt.

"The most precious thing...we are good. My kids, my family, there are solutions to everything," Valle said.