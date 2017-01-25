Burglary victim remains hopeful - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Burglary victim remains hopeful

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Early this morning, police responded to a commercial burglary in Kennewick. Jose Valle, the owner of Carniceria Julissa, woke up to a phone call from Kennewick Police around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

"Two officers outside, the door was broken," Valle said. "[They] took money, cigarettes, beer."

Jose told reporter Mackenzie Maynard that this isn't the first time they've been victim to a burglary...just last year they dealt with a similar situation.

"The robbers, they came in by the laundry, walked around and they come in by the back door," said Valle.

He's had a video surveillance system for years and just upgraded a few months ago, so while he continues to do everything he can to protect his business, he's just looking ahead.

"I put everything back, fix everything back, and continue."

At the end of the day, Valle's keeping a positive attitude and staying thankful no one was inside during the burglary and that no one was hurt.

"The most precious thing...we are good. My kids, my family, there are solutions to everything," Valle said.

Kennewick Police tell us so far this year there have been three commercial burglaries and nine residential burglaries. Last year, there were 61 commercial burglaries and 187 residential burglaries, so they say they're below average so far this year.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • Fire dangers demonstration

    Fire dangers demonstration

  • Three taken to hospital after mobile home fire

    Three taken to hospital after mobile home fire

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-07-31 15:16:32 GMT

    Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.

    More >>

    Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.

    More >>

  • Semi truck fire closes I-82

    Semi truck fire closes I-82

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-07-31 14:47:35 GMT

    Interstate 82 is back open after a semi truck fire just east of Prosser.

    More >>

    Interstate 82 is back open after a semi truck fire just east of Prosser.

    More >>
    •   