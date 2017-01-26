One dead after lengthy standoff with police

One dead after lengthy standoff with policePosted: Updated:
-
Fire dangers demonstration
Collision accident leaves Port of Pasco Commission President dead
On Sunday July 30 at about 7:39 p.m., 74-year-old Ronald P. Reimann was driving an off-road vehicle was hit and killed by a man driving a van.More >>
Three injured, including two children, in trailer home fire
Three people are on their way to a hospital after a fire Monday morning.More >>
Man baling alfalfa loses control of tractor, suffers fatal injuries
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farming accident at approximately 8:00 a.m. on July 29.More >>
Richland man killed in motorcycle accident
On 07/30/2017 at about 1:08 p.m., Benton County Deputies responded to a report of a possible motorcycle fatality collision in the area of Sellards Road and Township Road.More >>
Cascade Natural Gas files natural gas price increase request in Washington
Capital investment in pipeline replacement projects enhancing the safety and integrity of the natural gas system, as well as increased cost to operate and maintain that system, are the main drivers in Cascade Natural Gas filing a request with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission today to increase prices.More >>
Water Follies 2017 Slideshow
Semi truck fire closes I-82
Interstate 82 is back open after a semi truck fire just east of Prosser.More >>
Man facing felony charges after holding and threatening victim
A 42-year-old man is in the Benton County jail after allegedly holding someone against their will.More >>
Police looking for two armed robbery suspects
Right now, Kennewick Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery.More >>
