One dead after lengthy standoff with police

PENDLETON, OR - One man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police in Pendleton. Officers tell us the standoff with 33-year-old Jared Abernathy started around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals and the Mason County Sheriff's office tell us Abernathy is a suspect in a double homicide from western Washington.

The standoff lasted about five hours until officers heard what sounded like a gunshot around 8 p.m. Police found Abernathy unresponsive inside.

Right now, the case is still under investigation.