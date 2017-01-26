WWPD promotes new Patrol Sergeant

WALLA WALLA, WA - Detective Eric Knudson was promoted to the rank of Sergeant to fill an opening in the Patrol Division following the retirement of Sgt. Mike Ralston at the end of last year.

Knudson started his law enforcement career as a Reserve Police Officer for WWPD in 2001. He was hired the following year as a full-time officer from the Civil Service list. As a Patrol Officer, he was one of the leaders in DUI enforcement and spent time in the Traffic Unit as a Motorcycle Officer where he was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert and Collision Investigator. He was also selected as one of the Department’s Field Training Officers, tasked with training new recruits.

For the past four years, Knudson has been assigned to the Investigations Division as a Detective. He is a certified Computer Forensics Examiner and a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, working cases related to child pornography.

Knudson is also the President of the Walla Walla Police Guild.