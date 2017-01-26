Tri-City Union Gospel Mission expands medical services

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Grace Clinic have joined forces to extend the reach of free medical services to those experiencing homelessness and the working poor in our community. TCUGM will become a satellite facility in partnership with the nurses from Grace Clinic as of January 2017.

Five years ago, TCUGM and Faith Community Nurses partnered with the shared vision of providing health care services to the homeless population and thus reducing our clients unnecessary use of medical services. We also collaborated with CBC and WSU-Tri-Cities Schools of Nursing to support internships at the mission. The nursing students provided basic preventative and educational services while learning about the struggles of those who need these services the most. During this time this service has saved the community well over $200,000 in unnecessary ER visits, ambulance rides, etc. and we want to expand this service to create a greater impact.

Since 2002, Grace Clinic has served the low-income uninsured in our area, providing more than 55,000 patient visits over the years. At the main facility on Canal Drive in Kennewick, Grace Clinic offers free medical, dental and mental health services primarily by volunteer efforts. There are currently more than 300 dedicated professionals donating their time and talents to benefit those in need of care.

Bringing together the services of Grace Clinic with the TCUGM's current medical ministry will provide practitioner services, more nurses, broader community reach as well as maintain long-term sustainability of the program. This partnership will also take the first steps in helping TCUGM reach our long-term goal of providing respite care for those experiencing homelessness.

For more information, contact Chariss Warner or Andrew Porter with the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission and Mark Brault and Avonte Jackson of Grace Clinic.

