Kennewick teachers receive STEM Innovation Grants

KENNEWICK, WA – Six teachers at five Kennewick schools have received grants worth nearly $4,800 to teach students engineering, computer coding, robotics, and more.

The Mid-Columbia STEM Network and the Dreambuilders Educational Foundation presented the grants to the teachers at the December 14th school board meeting. The network is part of Washington STEM, a state-wide organization focused on growing science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education. Dreambuilders is a Tri-Cities-based foundation that provides scholarships and financial aid to students.

The grants were awarded to the following teachers and projects: