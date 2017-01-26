Kennewick teachers receive STEM Innovation Grants - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick teachers receive STEM Innovation Grants

KENNEWICK, WA – Six teachers at five Kennewick schools have received grants worth nearly $4,800 to teach students engineering, computer coding, robotics, and more.

The Mid-Columbia STEM Network and the Dreambuilders Educational Foundation presented the grants to the teachers at the December 14th school board meeting. The network is part of Washington STEM, a state-wide organization focused on growing science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education. Dreambuilders is a Tri-Cities-based foundation that provides scholarships and financial aid to students.

The grants were awarded to the following teachers and projects:

  • $1,000 to Tamara Barcus of Mid-Columbia Partnership for a Trebuchet Lego Engineering Challenge project.
  • $926.85 to Julie Rheinschmidt of Mid-Columbia Partnership to teach Introduction to Micro Controllers, Coding and Engineering Design Process.
  • $760 to Christopher Becker of Hawthorne Elementary for the school’s Bears Robotics Club.
  • $1,000 to Sean MacLellan of Washington Elementary to teach Introduction to Robot Programming Using Scratch 2.0
  • $740 to Martha Mather of Horse Heaven Hills Middle School for the NANO-TC Student Nano Showcase.
  • $344.07 to Carrie Enriquez of Edison Elementary to bring technology into her classroom with iPads.
