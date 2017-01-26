CRIME STOPPERS: Traybion Tyree Dickerson

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Pasco Police Department are looking for a Traybion Tyree Dickerson.

Dickerson's last known residence is in Pasco. He is 25 years old (DOB: 5/27/91), black, 5'07", 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has the tattoo "Shanelle" on his right forearm.

Dickerson has two felony warrants out of Franklin and Spokane Counties for Failure to Appear for Harassment & Stolen Property Trafficking.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS or reach us on the web at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.