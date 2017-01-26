Station Captains and Deputy Fire Chief retiring from Yakima FD

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department has three retirement announcements for January 31st, 2017.

“With nearly a century of combined service to the community, the three are moving on to the next chapter in their lives.” said Bob Stewart, Yakima Fire Department’s Fire Chief. "These men have each put over 30 years in the fire service and are a part of the leadership of our organization. With these retirements comes a cycle of promotions and hiring of new firefighters to fill those vacancies."

The retirees are listed in order of rank in our department.

• Ted Vander Houwen, Deputy Fire Chief – 24 Years of service with the Yakima Fire Department, prior to Yakima, Ted served 7 years with the Renton Fire Department

• Rocky Willette, Station Captain – 31 years with the Yakima Fire Department

• Tim Whitehurst, Station Captain – 28 Years with Union Gap Fire and 2 years with the Yakima Fire Department

Captain Whitehurst’s move to Yakima was a part of the 2015 Fire Services Agreement between Yakima and Union Gap, at which time the Union Gap Fire Department employees became members of the Yakima Fire Department.

These men will be recognized at a retirement gathering on January 31st at 2:00 p.m. at the Yakima Fire Department’s Fire Training Facility at Fire Station 95, 807 E Nob Hill Blvd.

For any questions, contact Jeff Pfaff - YFD PIO at 509-728-2317.