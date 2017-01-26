Posted on 01/26/17

MASTER CONTROL OPERATOR

KHQ-TV has an opening for a full time Master Control Operator. Attention to detail is of utmost importance. Ability to operate several different TV channel streams simultaneously and calmly is key. Ability to correctly record and playback programs on time, down to the second. Operate, monitor and correct signal quality, automation systems and broadcast transmitting equipment to ensure FCC compliance. Working cohesively with co-workers, positive attitude and willingness to help when and where needed/day or night is encouraged. Computer experience is required – downloading, saving, finding files, working with multiple drives and systems. Hearing/seeing alarms and knowing how to troubleshoot them as appropriate. Honesty and integrity when mistakes are made and the ability to learn from them. Must be able to work flexible hours overnights, weekends, and holidays. KHQ is 24/7. HS diploma required, broadcast experience a plus. Will train the detail-oriented individual that wants to work behind the scenes of KHQ-TV. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply.

Send resumes to:

Jim Butler

KHQ

Master Control and Technology

Supervisor

P.O. Box 600

Spokane, WA 99210-0600

No phone calls please

Position open till filled