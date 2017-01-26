Make-A-Wish: Wishes in Flight

NBC RIGHT NOW: This fundraiser is for children with life-changing illnesses to be able to go on their dream vacation by using airline miles donated through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Go here for more info on the program: http://wishesinflight.akwa.wish.org/

The airlines that Make-A-Wish will take miles from: Alaska, American, Delta, United, Southwest, and Jetblue.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation needs about 67,250,000 miles each year to send local wish kids and their families on their wish trips.

The following story is an example of a local child's wish granted through many generous airline mile donations:

01/23/17 - YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima girl who battled and overcame a life-threatening diagnosis recently had the trip of a lifetime.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Paige Kegley and her family got to visit some of Paige's favorite theme parks in Orlando.

"To have the four of us spend time together was amazing," said Paige's mom, Kristen Kegley. "It was something that before we went through all of this we kind of took for granted, and now we really cherish the family time that we can have all together."

A year ago, traveling for Paige would not have been possible as she was diagnosed with a kidney tumor in 2015.

"It's just something that you don't plan or prepare for," her mom said. "As a parent you don't think that this is something that would ever touch your family."

Paige had to undergo many treatments and even a surgery, where her right kidney was removed, but on April 15th, her birthday, she finished treatment.

Because of those months of treatments and Make-A-Wish, Paige was able to travel, visit her favorite theme parks, and even got on some roller coasters, proving that this little warrior is not only strong, but also fearless.

Although we aren't allowed to say where Paige and her family went, we can say that it's considered the home of a very famous mouse.