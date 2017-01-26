Kennewick School District takes steps to address snow days

KENNEWICK, WA – Kennewick School District is taking several steps to recover lost instructional time from the eight snow days that have occurred this winter.

KSD will apply for a waiver for snow days to try to end school on June 14th

KSD will apply for a waiver for five of the eight days missed in January as specified in the Governor’s recent state of emergency proclamation. The state requires schools be in session at least until June 14th to qualify for the waiver.

Early Releases on Wednesdays are now regular school days starting February 1st

State law allows districts to apply for a waiver of the 180-day requirement, but not the 1,027 instructional hour requirement. KSD in cooperation with the Kennewick Education Association (KEA) has agreed to eliminate all early releases on Wednesdays and report card preparation days for the remainder of the school year in order to recover instructional hours. This arrangement will be reevaluated in March to see if any early releases can be reinstated.

Graduation Status

Graduation is currently scheduled for June 3rd. In order to keep the same date, the district must either find creative ways to meet instructional requirements, such as holding school during non-scheduled school days prior to graduation, or move graduation to June 10th. Senior students and their parents/guardians will be surveyed on their preference, with the results presented to the school board at its February 8th regular meeting.

The district will send out further updates regarding snow day make-up as decisions are made.