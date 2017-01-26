Foundation and business unite to provide hygiene kits for homele - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Foundation and business unite to provide hygiene kits for homeless teens

Gilbert Magallon, Reporter
YAKIMA, WA - For most, hygiene products are something we commonly have available, but for homeless students in the Yakima School District they're a commodity and can be hard to come by.

"The Yakima School District has many kids in need and who are homeless," said Kirsten Fitterer, spokesperson for the Yakima School District. "We average about 500 to 800 homeless students that qualify as that and those are just the ones we know."

The Yakima Schools Foundation, along with the Gesa Credit Union, have sprung into action by collecting hundreds of travel-sized hygiene products to create what they're calling 'comfort kits'.

"For homeless teens, one of those barriers can be personal hygiene," said Brian Griffith, Assistant Vice President for marketing at Gesa Credit Union, "so if we can get these personal necessities in their hands, we're confident they can focus more on school and succeeding."

Each comfort kit was filled with various hygiene items including soap, shampoo, razors, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. 

In total, enough items were donated to make over a thousand of these kits, with one generous person donating 400 items.

"8 dollars, I turned that into 144 toothbrushes," said Kelly Coulter, a donor. "So even a small amount of money can help 144 people, and that's a pretty good deal."

Kits will be handed to students by counselors, and if anyone wants to contribute they can do so by donating at one of the Gesa Credit Union locations in Yakima.

If anyone would like to support the Yakima Schools Foundation in their continued efforts of helping students, they can do so by taking part in their Celebrate Our Youth Breakfast on March 23rd.

    •   