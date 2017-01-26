Washington state chili champions share their spicy secrets

RICHLAND, WA - It's that time of the year where we crave hearty meals to keep us warm, like chili. It just so turns out we have a chili champion right here in the Tri-Cities. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky got a firsthand look at how this award-winning meal is made.

Chris and Lisa Beaver have won the title of Washington State Chili Champion in 2005, 2013 and 2014. What sets their chili apart from others is the spices and jalepenos they harvest themselves, right in their backyard. On the menu today was their award-winning green and red chili. It's a three-hour process from start to finish. The first step for their Texas red chili is cooking the tri-tip.

"In true Texas red chili, tri-tip is the true meat for it," said Beaver. "There's no fillers, no pasta, no nothing. Just sauce and tri-tip steak."

Then Chris mixes his first batch of his secret spices with beef broth.

"We do this three more times," said Beaver.

Fast forward a few more hours with some stirring and simmering, and we have the best chili in Washington state.

One of the reasons Chris and Lisa Beaver love participating in these chili competitions is because all of the money goes to different charities. They're going to Idaho in June for their next competition and they're hoping to bring in another win so they can take the title of world chili champs.