Heritage University announces tuition reduction

TOPPENISH, WA – The Heritage University Board of Directors have announced a 6.3 percent reduction in undergraduate tuition beginning with the 2017-2018 academic year. The reduction will lower yearly tuition to $17,824. The board voted for the lower tuition after challenging university administration late last year to lower operating costs by eliminating every expense that would not negatively impact student services or the quality of education. Those savings are being passed on to students in the form of lower tuition.

“The cost of college has become a significant issue with parents and students,” said Rick Pinnell, Chairman of the Heritage University Board of Directors. “We have heard the input from our community and are making sure that a high quality college education is within reach for the students of the Valley.”

“We have done everything we can to implement systems that are more efficient,” said Heritage University President Dr. John Bassett. “These streamlined operations have allowed Heritage to cut costs. We are sharing those savings with students by reducing tuition.”

The reduction in tuition is just one of the many actions taken by the university to make a Heritage education a better value. Revamped requirements for graduation in each major have recently been completed, making it easier for both students who start at Heritage as freshmen and for transfer students to complete their bachelor’s degree in four years.

“Heritage has spent many months evaluating the currency of its programs,” said Heritage Provost Dr. Laurie Fathe. “The faculty have updated the degrees with more innovative courses, increased the number of electives within programs, added new minors, and generally made degrees more flexible. These enhancements allow students to more effectively build both the critical thinking and interpersonal skills that prepare them for the fast-changing world in which they will live and work.”

In addition to the strengthened degrees and cost savings students will realize, Heritage will continue to offer significant scholarship opportunities that further reduce the cost of earning a degree. Dr. Celestino Limas, Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment, stated that cost is only one part of the value proposition of a college degree. “Our students enjoy small class sizes and become a part of the tight-knit learning community we have at Heritage. They emerge with the critical thinking skills, nimble intellect, and collaborative problem solving experience that makes them immediate contributors to their employers and the community. When you add it all up and divide by our new lower cost, the value proposition is now higher than ever before.”

