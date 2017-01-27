Trios Health CEO announces retirement

KENNEWICK, WA – The Kennewick Public Hospital District Board of Commissioners announced the retirement of Glen Marshall, the administrator and chief executive officer of Trios Health, effective June 30th, 2017.

Marshall has held the position since December 2004. The successor plan calls for the Board to hire an interim replacement who will take on the responsibility for day-to-day operations as CEO while a permanent replacement is sought.

“I will remain available and committed through June to assisting in any way possible to facilitate a smooth and successful transition, or to work on special projects,” said Glen Marshall. “I predict that Trios Health will thrive and remain an important part of our community’s vitality. It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of this treasured asset and to be able to end my career here with the satisfaction of knowing that I have left it better than I found it.”

“The District appreciates Glen’s work guiding the organization through unprecedented growth through times that have been turbulent for the healthcare industry,” said Marv Kinney, president of the KPHD Board. “Up until three years ago, we were operating in a hospital that was inadequate for 21st century patient care. He weathered the problems of financing and constructing a replacement hospital at Southridge without taxpayer support.”

“We thank Mr. Marshall for all he has done for the Hospital District and the Tri-Cities over the years. Progress has been made in several important areas even as the healthcare industry has been forced to adapt to significant changes and numerous challenges,” said Marv Kinney, president of the KPHD Board of Commissioners.

Kinney added that, under Marshall’s leadership, today Trios Health is a full-service healthcare system including a new $100 million hospital, and a $48 million medical office building that has enabled the District to consolidate its ambulatory care and inpatient services while also expanding neighborhood access to providers throughout the community. Trios Health also launched the Tri-Cities’ first medical residency program for training primary care physicians.

Glen Marshall agreed, “With the support of the Board of Commissioners, our medical staff, employees, and dedicated community members, we have made great strides over the past 12 years. Trios Health now faces new and different challenges that calls for new leadership for Trios Health. I am proud to have journeyed through a number of important firsts for and with the organization: a new hospital and care center, the area’s first medical residency program, and more. I am looking forward to enjoying more time with my family.”