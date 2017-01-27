Health insurance enrollment still available - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Health insurance enrollment still available

YAKIMA, WA - Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act ends January 31st, and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is offering extended hours to accommodate people who still want to sign up.

The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land and potential changes are unlikely to go into effect this year so it remains important to sign up before enrollment ends for the upcoming year. If you have insurance going forward, it will be much more difficult to lose it under any changes that might be made by Congress.

Neighborhood Health’s enrollment office at 610 E. Yakima Ave. (the Hinman Building across from Les Schwab) will be open Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and will stay open Monday and Tuesday until 6:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged by calling 853-2377. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Neighborhood Health is the lead organization for insurance enrollment for Yakima and Kittitas counties. This is the fourth year of open enrollment under the landmark Affordable Care Act.

For more information, contact Leah Ward, 853-2357 or leah.ward@ynhs.org.

