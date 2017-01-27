Selah student serves as page for Sen. King

Selah student serves as page for Sen. KingPosted: Updated:
National Night Out locations in our area
National Night Out, an evening dedicated to getting to know local law enforcement and taking a stand against crime, is happening on Tuesday, August 1.More >>
Soccer camp in Yakima teaches kids healthy habits
The hot day in Yakima was no match for the excitement of kids attending a special soccer camp at Sozo Sports Complex...the camp that wasn't just focusing on soccer.More >>
18-year-old injures six others with birdshot-loaded shotgun
On 08-01-2017 at about 3:15 a.m., the Yakima County Sheriff's was notified of a shooting with multiple gunshot victims, that had just taken place in the 8000 block of Lateral C. Road in Toppenish.More >>
KPD Officers searching for suspect in one of two robberies
Authorities are still looking for a suspect in one of two Saturday morning robberies.More >>
Firefighters make good progress on Glade 3 Fire near Mabton
Firefighters are hoping to have The Glade 3 Fire near Mabton fully contained Tuesday afternoon.More >>
WSP investigating deadly accident in Yakima
Washington State Patrol is asking anyone with information on a deadly crash last month to give them a call.More >>
A couple tips for that summer yard sale
Hot temperatures are increasing in the area and people are most likely to make frequent yard sale stops.More >>
Kennewick woman leads WSP on a high speed chase
RICHLAND- A Kennewick woman is in Benton County Jail after leading Washington State Patrol on a high speed chase on Saturday. Just before eight pm last night WSP tried to pull 24-year-old Stephani Nicole Jensen over who was going eighty nine miles per hour when the speed limit was seventy miles per hour. Troopers followed Jensen who was heading eastbound on I-82 all the way to the Queensgate exit in Richland where she lost control of her car.
Murder charge dropped against Yakima teen
YAKIMA- Yakima County Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a 17 year old involved in a shooting last year. The murder case against Angel Oliveras was dismissed Friday after a key witness backed out. Back in November of 2016 Oliveras, a 17 year old gang member, was accused of gunning down a rival. In a press release the Yakima County Prosecutors Office said they had no choice but to dismiss the case and refer it back to the Yakima Police Department.
Give some blood...and get a little gift in return
Blood donations are vital and save thousands of lives every day.More >>
