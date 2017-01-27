Selah student serves as page for Sen. King - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Selah student serves as page for Sen. King

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, WA - Timothy Mowery, a freshman at Selah High School, spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Timothy was one of six students who served as Senate pages for the third week of the 2017 legislative session.

He was sponsored by Sen. Curtis King, who represents the 14th Legislative District.

“Timothy is a sharp young man,” said King, R-Yakima. “I hope his experiences here drive him toward a career in public service.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“It was cool to see the teamwork inside the legislature,” Timothy said when asked about a memorable experience from his time in the Senate Page Program. “So many people come together and help one another.”

Timothy, 15, enjoys hiking, playing ice hockey, and participating in his debate club.

He is the son of Thomas and Donna Mowery of Selah.

(Photo credit: Washington State Legislature | High resolution photo attached)

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/

    •   