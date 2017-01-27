Local Partnership Nets Big Results

Biofuels from corn, or even cooking oil, have been gaining popularity the past several years.

Now, a partnership with a local brewery could mean a breakthrough for the future of renewable energy.

It's all part of a Department of Energy project and 150 pounds of spent grain donated by Kennewick's Ice Harbor Brewery.

The study was recently published in the ACS chemistry and engineering scientific journal, but the gist of it in simple English is this:

when biofuel is created-- whatever the original material is -- you end up with a carbon-rich water byproduct that is usually thrown out.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist Dr. Dan Howe wanted to see if he could make the process more efficient.

So his team studied the breakdown of the "Waste water" from grain used by the brewery and discovered they could make a green product even greener.

"We want to minimize our waste, so we take the waste and turn it into fuel, we take the waste from that process and we turn it into fuel. We use every molecule we can get our hands on," said Howe.



So what's next for this project?

He initial study just looked at whether the waste water could become biofuel.

Now scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory are looking at the best way to do it.