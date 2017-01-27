Tri-Cities Airport unveils terminal expansion

PASCO, WA- Construction has been going on for about three years and today the Tri-Cities Airport unveiled the final piece to their expansion project.

As the project finally comes together the Port of Pasco looks back on the years. Starting back in 2011 for planning and construction following a couple years later.

Today's piece of the project includes a new cafe, a Gallery and four additional gates.

The project cost a total of 41.9 million dollars plus an additional 16 million dollars for improvements to the airfield and runway. Making this the Port's largest project in history.

Construction lasted two and a half years and as it comes to a close customers traveling in and out of the airport, like Tina Neal, are certainly pleased, "actually it looked like a big mess, they didn't have anything done like they do now and it looks nice".

All together, it's been a well thought out project down to the smallest details including the art pieces on the wall tiles.

The area unveiled today doubles the size of the terminal and is expected to serve the region's needs for the next 20 years.