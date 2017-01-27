Schools decide what to do with their snow days

NBC RIGHT NOW -- Along with the agendas on their own calendars, schools making up for snow days have to follow state education laws as well.

In Washington, schools are technically supposed to have one hundred and eighty days worth of school. However, under special circumstances like these, with so many days missed, school districts are allowed to ask the state to waive some of the make up days they would have to add to the end of the year.

That being said, the State won't cut down any scheduled school days before June 14th, and are still required to have no less than 1,027 of educational time, and if they don't, the State could pull school funding.

So, how does that affect us around here?

In Richland, the last day of school has been tentatively moved to June 19th. They've decided that they will ask for the state waiver, but not until March, in case of any additional snow days. The graduation date is still set for June second.

Kennewick is also planning to apply for the waiver. Their last day of school is set for June 14th, and graduation is planned for June 3rd. However, in order to meet the required number of hours, the normally-shortened Wednesdays will be extended to full school days starting on February 1st.

We reached out to the Pasco School District as well but they tell us they still don't have a plan in place as of yet, but will have a meeting to discuss it January 31st.

Walla Walla is still working on their snow-day plan. However, they've determined that even though seniors will need to make up days, graduation will stay at June 1st.

As of right now Yakima, doesn't need to add any days to their calendar. They had already built two snow days into their year, and so far, they've only had two snow days. Those make-up days are on February 17th and 21st, sandwiching the Presidents Day holiday.

In Oregon, the Oregon State School Board has given school districts some room to work with. The board has already pardoned 14 hours of school due to the high number of snow days this year.

For now, Hermiston's last day is on June 14th. Pendleton surveyed their community to see whether they would prefer to add more days to the end of their school calendar, or make up time in between now, and the scheduled last day of school on June 8th. Once we find out the result of that survey, we will post it here.